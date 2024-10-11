SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 245,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Energizer by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after buying an additional 240,402 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $5,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 78,895 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

