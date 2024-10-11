SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $119.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

