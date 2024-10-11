SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $300,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,017,858 shares in the company, valued at $464,327,631.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $300,027.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,017,858 shares in the company, valued at $464,327,631.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,642,951. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $163.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $278.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

