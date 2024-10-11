SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,906 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $144.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $147.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

