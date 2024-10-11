SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $157.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $161.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.43.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,665,245.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 624,316 shares of company stock worth $90,919,400. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

