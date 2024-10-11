SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,351 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,321,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,439,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Spire by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 644,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.
Insider Activity at Spire
In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,899.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Spire Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $68.02.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spire Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.26%.
About Spire
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
Further Reading
