SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 75,871 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,871 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,474,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,145 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,226,000 after purchasing an additional 967,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

