SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $79.94 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.95.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

