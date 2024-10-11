SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of XPEL worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,760,000 after buying an additional 64,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEL. Craig Hallum upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.77.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. XPEL had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

