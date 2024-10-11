SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

