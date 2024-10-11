SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 168,778 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,778 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in News were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in News by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

