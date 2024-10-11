SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,732 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,570,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,044,000 after buying an additional 227,468 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,411,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,855,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,672,000 after buying an additional 193,435 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

