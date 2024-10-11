SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,255 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex by 57.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 232.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $53.11 on Friday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

