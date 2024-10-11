SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 66,816 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000,000 after purchasing an additional 413,564 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,425,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,756,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

