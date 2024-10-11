SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,215 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,888.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 159,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 75,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $55.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a market cap of $692.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

