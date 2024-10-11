Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Shawcor Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

