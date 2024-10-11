Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Rises By 3,205.1%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 3,205.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Acasti Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of ACST stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
