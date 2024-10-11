Short Interest in Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Grows By 100.0%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Agent Information Software Trading Down 19.0 %

Agent Information Software stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.36. Agent Information Software has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Agent Information Software Dividend Announcement

Agent Information Software Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

