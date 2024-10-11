Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Drops By 92.2%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the September 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Agrify Stock Down 21.2 %

AGFY stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

