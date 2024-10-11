Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Grows By 1,582.1%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,200 shares, a growth of 1,582.1% from the September 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.9 days.

Air New Zealand Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

