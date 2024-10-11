Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Rises By 443.8%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 443.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Almonty Industries Price Performance
ALMTF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.