Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Rises By 443.8%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 443.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries Price Performance

ALMTF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.