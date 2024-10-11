Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Decreases By 99.5%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Alstom Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.09 on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.
Alstom Company Profile
