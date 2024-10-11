Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Decreases By 99.5%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alstom Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.09 on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

