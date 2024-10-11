Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Decreases By 66.7%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
Shares of ANGLE stock opened at C$1.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.96. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.
ANGLE Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.