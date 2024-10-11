Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Decreases By 66.7%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANGLE stock opened at C$1.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.96. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

