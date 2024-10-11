Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Declines By 94.6%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the September 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASMVY opened at $35.80 on Friday. ASMPT has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44.

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.1143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.