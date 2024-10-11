Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Decreases By 57.7%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Stock Performance
Shares of Azrieli Group stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. Azrieli Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.
About Azrieli Group
