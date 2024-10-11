Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Declines By 54.3%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the September 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,290.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Basf

About Basf

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.