Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Decreases By 51.0%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 78.54% and a net margin of 85.25%. The business had revenue of $483.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.2127 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

