Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Rises By 3,945.9%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a growth of 3,945.9% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,497.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.84.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

