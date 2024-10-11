Short Interest in FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Rises By 4,400.0%

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FE Battery Metals Trading Up 11.0 %
OTCMKTS FEMFF opened at 0.06 on Friday. FE Battery Metals has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.09.
FE Battery Metals Company Profile
