Short Interest in FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Rises By 4,400.0%

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FE Battery Metals Trading Up 11.0 %

OTCMKTS FEMFF opened at 0.06 on Friday. FE Battery Metals has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.09.

FE Battery Metals Company Profile

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Augustus Lithium property consisting of 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in the Abitibi area of Western Quebec.

