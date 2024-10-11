Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Expands By 632.1%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 632.1% from the September 15th total of 284,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $78.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

