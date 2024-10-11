Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sight Sciences were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 76,549 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 256.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 60,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sight Sciences

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,130 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $61,590.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $61,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,878 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $29,658.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at $964,816.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,305 shares of company stock valued at $207,144. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SGHT

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.45.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.