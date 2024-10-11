Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

SVCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87. Silvaco Group has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth $3,596,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth about $3,182,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth about $1,618,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

