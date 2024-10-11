SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 43,857 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,857 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.