Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 41.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 862,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 612,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 97,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

