SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stake Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 130.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.63 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.