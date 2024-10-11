Somerset Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 2.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.87.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

