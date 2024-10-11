Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.40. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,490 shares changing hands.

Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative return on equity of 32.32% and a negative net margin of 21.28%.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

