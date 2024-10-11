SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $242.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,721. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $247.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.00.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.