SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lifted by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after buying an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $67.69. 1,251,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,875. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $67.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

