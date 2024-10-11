SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.64. SPI Energy shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 529,204 shares trading hands.

SPI Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

