Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPIR. Baird R W cut shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum cut Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

SPIR stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Spire Global by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

