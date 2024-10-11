Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $2.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 20,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,300.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, CEO Paul Stone purchased 39,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,396.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,558.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,300.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $2,488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

