Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Innes Smith Sells 14,559 Shares

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith sold 14,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total value of £14,267.82 ($18,672.71).

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

Innes Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Innes Smith bought 8,846 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,022.92 ($11,808.56).

Springfield Properties Price Performance

Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.37. Springfield Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £120.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,691.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend

About Springfield Properties

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Springfield Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.