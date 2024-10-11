Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Innes Smith Sells 14,559 Shares

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith sold 14,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total value of £14,267.82 ($18,672.71).
Innes Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Innes Smith bought 8,846 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,022.92 ($11,808.56).
Springfield Properties Price Performance
Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.37. Springfield Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £120.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,691.67 and a beta of 1.42.
Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend
About Springfield Properties
Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.
