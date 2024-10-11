Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ATNM shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.14.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.