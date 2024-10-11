Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 112.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 420,100 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.