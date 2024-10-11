Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of HPP opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,439.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

