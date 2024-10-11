Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 4,496 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Omega Flex worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Omega Flex by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Omega Flex by 50.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFLX opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $484.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.39. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 18.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

