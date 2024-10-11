Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $37,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

