Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 145,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,016,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 271,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.