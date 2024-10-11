Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Similarweb worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth about $2,344,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Similarweb by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMWB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

SMWB opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $695.51 million, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.84. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.53%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

